Family of 9-year-old girl hit by car in Northwest Baltimore needs help with recovery expenses

BALTIMORE -- Loved ones held a prayer vigil for a 9-year-old girl and her brother on Thursday.

The two were injured in a crash in Northwest Baltimore a month ago. Nine-year-old Milan is still in the hospital.

"Right now, it's about our children," Milan and Jordan's father, Marc, said. "It's not about me and my wife. It's about our children and the rest of our family."

Milan and her brother Jordan, 22, were seriously injured after two vehicles crashed at the intersection of Liberty Heights and Oakfield Avenues on May 8. Baltimore Police said a school bus crashed into a car, sending that car to where Jordan and Milan were standing.

Jordan is back at home recovering, but a month later, Milan remains in the hospital.

Her parents and several community members gathered at the scene of the crash Thursday.

"We just pray every day for the both of them," Marc said.

A man named Duane Alexander gave Milan CPR on the scene.

Alexander has been raising concerns about how busy and dangerous the intersection where the crash happened is for years. He placed tires near it to hopefully prevent other tragedies from happening.

"I think we just need to turn this region into a one-way, at least while the kids are going to school to slow the traffic down," Alexander said.

A member of the office of Mayor Brandon Scott attended the prayer vigil to recognize Alexander for helping Milan that day.

"I felt every bone in her body broken," Alexander said. "I couldn't do a full CPR because I was horrified… I'm just not the hero here. The young lady that was the police officer, she came up and did CPR."

Milan's father said the family has a difficult road ahead. They need donations to help pay for medical expenses.

"We need help with ramps," Marc said. "We are going to need help with extensive medical equipment, medical transportation. Any bit of help will be greatly appreciated."

WJZ asked Baltimore Police if any of the drivers involved in this crash have been charged. They said they're still investigating and it could take a year before they find out if there will be any charges filed.