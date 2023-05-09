9-year-old girl still in critical condition after being hit by car in Northwest Baltimore alongside brother

BALTIMORE -- A 9-year-old girl remains in critical condition after she and her 22-year-old brother were hit by a car Monday morning in Northwest Baltimore, WJZ has learned.

Investigators believe a school bus collided with a Ford Focus around 9 a.m. at Oakfield Avenue and Liberty Heights Avenue, sending the car into the two pedestrians.

Both the girl and her brother, a 22-year-old man, were hospitalized in critical condition. The man was listed in critical but stable condition as of Monday morning, but his current condition is unknown.

A man who witnessed the crash while he was working nearby told WJZ reporter Stephon Dingle he performed CPR on a young girl at the scene.

"Don't die, don't die, we (have) enough going on in this city," he said, recounting his rescue effort. "It's enough death in this city. It's a horrible situation. Baby girl, survive this for your family. That's the only thing that was going through my head, that's all I was saying the whole time."

Amonra claimed someone ran a stop sign before the crash.

"Well, we saw somebody fly through the stop sign, slammed into one car and that other car hit the crowd," he said.

People at the scene said the 9-year-old girl was a student at a nearby elementary school. Schools in the area of the crash include Liberty Elementary School and Forest Park High School.

The drivers of both vehicles were uninjured.