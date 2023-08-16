Family of 88-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run crash wants driver come forward

BALTIMORE -- The family of an 88-year-old woman who was killed in a hit-and-run crash wants the person responsible for her death to turn themselves in to authorities.

Investigators say a pickup truck ran through a red light on Liberty Heights Avenue on Monday and caused the crash that killed Barbara Logan. The deadly collision happened in the 3700 block of Liberty Heights Avenue around 5:20 p.m.

Logan was just a few blocks away from her home—where she lived for three decades—when the crash happened. Her vehicle sustained front-end damage, police said.

That person drove northbound on Callaway Avenue, leaving Logan at the collision site, according to authorities.

Logan leaves behind her dog, Jeter. Now, her brother is caring for Jeter.

Family members describe Logan as full of life with a tremendous heart.

"She didn't plan to be the center of attention, but most of the time she was," Logan's brother, George Joyce, said.

Logan would have turned 89 in November, Joyce said.

"I think it's a tragedy," Joyce said. "I think it's unfortunate. Unfortunately, it's been happening a lot of people driving through. They don't pay attention to the traffic lights."

Baltimore Police released pictures of the truck responsible for Logan's death on Wednesday.

Now, family members are asking for the truck driver to take responsibility for their actions.

"Whoever you are, male, female, old, young, please turn yourself in," Joyce said. "You don't know what you've done to the family that has been left behind to mourn."