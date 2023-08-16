Watch CBS News
Local News

Baltimore Police release photos of truck that struck an 88-year-old driver and killed her

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police search for pickup truck after hit-and-run driver kills 88-year-old woman
Baltimore Police search for pickup truck after hit-and-run driver kills 88-year-old woman 00:31

BALTIMORE -- Police have released pictures of a pickup truck that fatally struck 88-year-old Barbara Logan as she was driving in Northwest Baltimore before fleeing the area, according to authorities.

nwd-hr-2-1.png

The deadly collision happened in the 3700 block of Liberty Heights Avenue around 5:20 p.m. on Monday, police said.

That's when officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash and found Logan injured inside her vehicle, according to authorities.

Her vehicle had sustained front-end damage, police said. 

An ambulance took Logan to a local hospital, which is where she died from her injuries, according to authorities.

Investigators believe Logan had been driving through the intersection of Liberty Heights at Callaway Avenue at the time of the collision.

Logan reportedly had a green light and the right of way when someone in a white pickup truck sped through a red light and struck her vehicle, police said.

That person drove northbound on Callaway Avenue, leaving Logan at the collision site, according to authorities.

Witness accounts have led investigators to believe that the driver was possibly behind the wheel of a white Ford F150 flatbed truck, police said.

The truck should have front-end damage from the crash, according to authorities.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 16, 2023 / 1:58 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.