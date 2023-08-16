Baltimore Police release photos of truck that struck an 88-year-old driver and killed her

Baltimore Police search for pickup truck after hit-and-run driver kills 88-year-old woman

BALTIMORE -- Police have released pictures of a pickup truck that fatally struck 88-year-old Barbara Logan as she was driving in Northwest Baltimore before fleeing the area, according to authorities.

The deadly collision happened in the 3700 block of Liberty Heights Avenue around 5:20 p.m. on Monday, police said.

That's when officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash and found Logan injured inside her vehicle, according to authorities.

Her vehicle had sustained front-end damage, police said.

An ambulance took Logan to a local hospital, which is where she died from her injuries, according to authorities.

Investigators believe Logan had been driving through the intersection of Liberty Heights at Callaway Avenue at the time of the collision.

Logan reportedly had a green light and the right of way when someone in a white pickup truck sped through a red light and struck her vehicle, police said.

That person drove northbound on Callaway Avenue, leaving Logan at the collision site, according to authorities.

Witness accounts have led investigators to believe that the driver was possibly behind the wheel of a white Ford F150 flatbed truck, police said.

The truck should have front-end damage from the crash, according to authorities.