Family identifies man struck by car and left hospitalized, offers reward for information

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- The Annapolis Police Department is searching for home surveillance video in connection to a hit and run that left an Eastport man fighting for his life.

On Dec. 30, just before 9:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Chesapeake Avenue and State Street. The driver is accused of leaving the scene.

Investigators are specifically looking for camera footage from residents who live along Chesapeake Avenue between 6th Street and Bay Ridge Avenue from 9:20 p.m. to 9:35 p.m. that Friday.

Family members identified the victim as James "Sammy" Keller. He remains in critical condition at a local hospital.

Police suspect the vehicle may be a Ford SUV based on debris left behind at the scene but have not ruled out other makes at this time.

The vehicle may have sustained front-end damage, according to the Annapolis Police Department.

The Keller family is offering a reward of $5,000 for information that will lead them to the driver of that vehicle, and Metro Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,000 for information too.

People with footage of the hit-and-run collision should email a copy to dmdekowsky@annapolis.gov.

Anyone can submit information about the incident over the phone by contacting the Annapolis Police Department at 410-268-4141.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.