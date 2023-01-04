Annapolis Police seek camera footage following crash that left a pedestrian with serious injuries

BALTIMORE -- The Annapolis Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in finding the person who struck a pedestrian with a vehicle and left him fighting for his life, according to authorities.

Officers were sent to the intersection of Chesapeake Avenue and State Street for a pedestrian who had been hit by a car at 9:27 p.m. on Dec. 30, police said.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. Now, police are searching for doorbell camera footage from between 9:20 a.m. to 9:35 a.m. that might help them identify the driver, according to authorities.

Anyone who lives along Chesapeake Avenue who has footage from that day could be helpful to the investigation, even if the footage is of poor quality or has poor lighting, police said.

The victim's family is offering $5,000 for information that leads them to the driver of that vehicle, and Metro CrimeStoppers is offering up to $2,000 for information, according to authorities.

Anyone who witnessed the collision should contact Annapolis Police at 410-268-4141.