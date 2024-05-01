Families of firefighters killed in 2022 fire sue Baltimore City, says it failed to address decrepit buildings

BALTIMORE - The families of the three firefighters killed in a 2022 vacant rowhome fire filed a federal lawsuit accusing Baltimore City of not following up with its own catalog of condemned properties to ensure firefighter safety.

The families say the city knew certain properties were at risk of collapsing but failed to address them, according to court documents obtained by WJZ.

The lawsuit lists 15 years' worth of events, including key moments that led up to the fire and the response from the city after the deadly fire.

The lawyers for the families tell WJZ the lawsuit seeks accountability.

On Jan. 24, 2022, fire crews were called to the scene of a two-alarm fire at a rowhouse on South Stricker Street. A partial building collapse trapped six firefighters inside.

Lt. Paul Butrim, firefighter/paramedic Kelsey Sadler, and EMT/firefighter Kenny Lacayo were killed in the collapse. Two were pulled to safety, while EMT/firefighter John McMaster was hospitalized with serious injuries for three days before being released.

Baltimore Fire Chief Niles Ford resigned in December 2022, before the release of a Board of Inquiry report that made dozens of findings and recommendations to prevent another tragedy.

Among the dozens of findings in the 314-page report are flags for deficiencies in certain training, lapses in communication and difficulties in controlling the scene after the collapse.

The board also noted that units entered the burning building despite "signs of a previous fire and structural instability," and recommended that "proper scene size ups" be made before interior firefighting is done.

Notably, the board learned of a "competitive culture" within the department in its interviews with members. It also found that some members of the department did not feel comfortable or empowered to speak up on accountability issues with senior members.

One recommendation by the board was for the city to reinstate its "Code X-Ray" program, in which the city marks vacant buildings that are deemed unsafe to enter. The program was discontinued in 2013.