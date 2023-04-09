Faith leaders 'pray for peace' at Inner Harbor on same day 19-year-old killed in shooting

BALTIMORE - Community members say the violence in Baltimore needs to stop.

Pastors from 45 churches in the area spent Easter Sunday praying for peace at the Inner Harbor.

They are hoping this demonstration will bring change.

"We came to show love," said Marie Mouzon, from Kingdom Worship Center. "We came to let people know that we haven't forgotten about them. We are praying and we won't stop praying."

The gathering happened the same day a 19-year-old was shot and killed in Northeast Baltimore.

Police responded to a home for a shooting around 2:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Chilton Street.

Police said he was shot multiple times and died at the hospital.

Neighbors told WJZ the man was on the porch when someone started shooting.

"Nobody should be getting shot a 2 p.m. in front of their mommas house anytime," a neighbor said.