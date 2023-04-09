Watch CBS News
Local News

Faith leaders 'pray for peace' at Inner Harbor on same day 19-year-old killed in shooting

By Jessica Albert

/ CBS Baltimore

Faith leaders 'pray for peace' at Inner Harbor on same day 19-year-old killed in shooting
Faith leaders 'pray for peace' at Inner Harbor on same day 19-year-old killed in shooting 01:22

BALTIMORE - Community members say the violence in Baltimore needs to stop.

Pastors from 45 churches in the area spent Easter Sunday praying for peace at the Inner Harbor.

They are hoping this demonstration will bring change.

"We came to show love," said Marie Mouzon, from Kingdom Worship Center. "We came to let people know that we haven't forgotten about them. We are praying and we won't stop praying."

The gathering happened the same day a 19-year-old was shot and killed in Northeast Baltimore.

Police responded to a home for a shooting around 2:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Chilton Street.

Police said he was shot multiple times and died at the hospital.

Neighbors told WJZ the man was on the porch when someone started shooting.

"Nobody should be getting shot a 2 p.m. in front of their mommas house anytime," a neighbor said.

Jessica Albert
Jessica-Albert-Bio-Picture.jpg

Jessica Albert joined the WJZ family in September 2021. She has been a huge fan of WJZ for years and is excited to be a part of the team.

First published on April 9, 2023 / 6:49 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.