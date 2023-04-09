Watch CBS News
19-year-old man killed in Northeast Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE - A 19-year-old was shot and killed from a shooting Sunday afternoon in Northeast Baltimore.

Officers were called around 2:30 p.m. to the 1600 block of Chilton Street.

There, police found the man with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police have not released any information about suspects.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

First published on April 9, 2023 / 3:47 PM

