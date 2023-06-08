Watch CBS News
Extended stay shelters open for homeless because of unhealthy air quality

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City is offering extended stay shelters for the homeless population to escape the dangerous air quality throughout the region.

Baltimore, and most of the region, is under a Code Red air quality alert, which means those with poor health conditions, elderly or children should limit outside activities.

Extended stay for the homeless will be at My Sister's Place Women's Center, at 17 W. Franklin Street; Beans and Bread, at 402 S. Bond Street; and The Franciscan Center, at 101 W. 23rd Street.

N-95 masks will also be distributed at those locations.

As of 2 p.m., Baltimore's Air Quality Index (AQI) is 170, which is classified as unhealthy according to AirNow

Elevated pollution levels may be harmful to individuals with heart or lung disease, older adults and children with pre-existing respiratory conditions.  

