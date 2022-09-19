Expanded 'slow down, move over' law starts in 2 weeks

BALTIMORE -- The expansion of Maryland's "slow down, move over" law takes effect in two weeks at the start of October.

Under current state law, drivers are required to move over for vehicles providing roadside assistance or slow down if it is not safe to change lanes.

The newly passed expansion requires motorists to make these adjustments for all disabled vehicles stopped on the highway with warning lights, flashers or other caution signals.

The law was expanded largely because of a AAA bid to protect its workers.

"Make sure if you see someone on the side of the road, you move over away from them at the next light," a AAA spokesperson told WJZ in May. "If you can not, please slow down. There's someone on the side of the street that wants to go home just as they came to work."