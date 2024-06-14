Eventful Father's Day weekend ahead for Baltimore with Fleet Week, Orioles games, and Pride Parade

Father's Day weekend in Baltimore offers packed schedule with Fleet Week, Orioles games, and Pride P

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore is gearing up for a busy Father's Day weekend with a variety of events, from Fleet Week festivals to Orioles games and the Pride Parade.

Starting Friday, the Inner Harbor, Fells Point, and Martin State Airport will come alive with Fleet Week festivities celebrating America's sea service men and women.

"The Inner Harbor has just been alive with people," said Chris Rowsom, Fleet Week director.

Fleet Week will feature live music, exhibitors, food trucks, and ship tours. Attendees will also experience the thrill of jet flyovers.

"In 2022, this event brought in just shy of $8 million in economic impact," Rowsom said. "We're actually thinking we're going to surpass that this time."

This year's Fleet Week coincides with Father's Day and a series of home games between the Orioles and Phillies at Camden Yards.

"I'm looking forward to seeing a couple of wins this weekend and hopefully taking the lead back from the Yankees," said Aidan Greaney from Maryland. "You're supposed to say, 'Spend some time with your dad on Father's Day weekend,'" he added with a laugh.

Baseball fans, regardless of their team allegiance, are united in honoring those who serve.

"Just spending time with my kids, baseball-America's sport, having a good time, our military is down here so that's pretty neat," said Dan Orlando from Pennsylvania.



