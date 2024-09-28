Emergency preparedness summit held in Brooklyn for National Preparedness Month

BALTIMORE -- September is National Preparedness Month, and the Baltimore City Office of Emergency Management (OEM) held an emergency preparedness summit on Saturday for the Brooklyn community at Brooklyn Community Center.

Officials with the Baltimore City OEM said the destruction from Tropical Storm Helene is a serious reminder of how important it is to stay prepared.

You never know when a disaster could strike, that's why it's imperative to take action now before it's too late.

"This area does have a tendency to flood, so we want to make sure that the residents down here in the Brooklyn community are well prepared and have everything they need to respond to any type of emergency or disaster," Joey Henderson, Director of Emergency Management Baltimore City said.

Baltimore City OEM leaders joined Councilwoman Phylicia Porter and city officials in Brooklyn on Saturday to discuss National Preparedness Month, emergency preparedness, and budget-friendly ways to ensure that community members and their families are prepared in the event of a disaster.

First responders did CPR demonstrations and the OEM provided neighbors with the beginning components of an emergency go-kit and key preparedness resources.

Councilwoman Phylicia Porter of District 10 said the summit distributed take-home kits that included two weeks' worth of food and water, candles, a radio, and other key preparedness resources.

"This is just a start but it's a good start for them and they can take it back and they can put things like copies of important documentation. They can put things like a whistle. They can put more non-perishable foods in there," Joey Henderson, Director of the OEM said. "It's been well received, and we're extremely happy to be here and serve the needs of the citizens of the Brooklyn area."

A family communication plan tells your family what to do, how to find each other, and how to communicate in case of an emergency. Plans for your pet should also be considered.

These practices should be exercised as a family in the case of a potential disaster.