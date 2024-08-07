Little Free Library book-sharing boxes installed in 10 new locations in Baltimore and D.C.

BALTIMORE -- Ello is on a mission to teach any child to read from start to finish, regardless of resources.

Ello has partnered with Little Free Library and Baltimore-based Dent Education, with youth innovators custom designing and installing Little Free Library book-sharing boxes in 10 locations throughout Washington DC and Baltimore.

Ello is donating and filling each library with children's books, including favorite classics and decodable books designed to help kids learn how to read.

These 10 Little Free Libraries were officially installed and opened on August 7. You can find the libraries on this map here.

Ello is an AI-powered reading coach that listens and engages with children as they read out loud from books. With Ello, a child read out loud, just like they would with a teacher or tutor.

Little Free Library® is a nonprofit organization that builds community, inspires readers and expands book access for all through a global network of volunteer-led Little Free Library book-sharing boxes.

Dent Education is an innovative Baltimore non-profit founded in 2017. Their mission is to run equitable innovation programs with Baltimore youth who shape the world around them through entrepreneurial mindsets, social capital and innovation careers. Their vision is to close the racial wealth gap with homegrown talent leading a thriving innovation ecosystem in Baltimore.

"All three organizations are coming together to make a push for childhood literacy and promote the joy of reading. We believe these Little Free Libraries will make a positive impact on the DC and Baltimore communities, and we're excited to help get kids reading as they head back to school, " said Jackie Neumann, Head of People & Partnerships at Ello.

"I really enjoyed collaborating with Ello and putting it together piece by piece. It was awesome doing something I've never done before. I am proud of the work my team and I did," said Xander, a 16-year-old Youth Innovator.