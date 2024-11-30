Elkton trailer fire claims life of woman, two dogs; Cause under investigation

BALTIMORE - A tragic trailer fire in Elkton claimed the lives of a woman and two dogs Friday night, according to police.

Firefighters from Singerly Fire Company and nearby departments were dispatched to 1936 East Old Philadelphia Road just before 9:00 p.m. after receiving reports of a travel trailer on fire.

UPDATE - Investigators have cleared the scene. While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, there is no evidence of a criminal act and will continue to explore accidental causes. The victim will be positively identified by the ME Office.



According to a press release from the Maryland State Fire Marshall, a male occupant, who was inside, discovered the fire and was able to escape unharmed. However, once firefighters arrived, the man told them his girlfriend and two of their dogs were still inside as the blaze ravaged the trailer.

Firefighters say the fire was extinguished in under 10 minutes. The woman and two dogs were unable to be saved.

The cause of the fire is unknown and currently being investigated. The woman was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner where she will be positively identified along with the determination of what caused her death.

Importance of Winter Fire Safety

"While the cause of this fire remains under investigation, tragedies like this remind us of the importance of fire safety, especially during the winter when the risks increase. We must also remain vigilant as we light our homes to stay warm. Always ensure smoke alarms work, don't leave space heaters unattended, and never overload electrical outlets. This winter, let's prioritize the safety of our families and communities so that no one has to suffer the heartbreak of a preventable fire." said Acting State Fire Marshal Jason M. Mowbray.

