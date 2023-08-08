Elderly couple rescued after tree crashes into Harford County home during severe storm

BALTIMORE - A Harford County couple in their 70s had to be rescued from their home after a massive tree in their backyard fell on their home in White Hall during Monday night's storms.

"They probably would've been killed," said Todd Sexton, the couple's son. "Like, I said, someone was looking out for them and I'm glad they did."

Sexton told WJZ his father called him when it happened.

"He was in a panic," Sexton said. "It was hard to hear him. He said the tree went through the great room and he was trying to dig my mother out."

MORE: Strong storms knock down trees, power across Maryland

Sexton said the tree crashed into the middle of his parent's living room while they were in it.

Firefighters posted photos of them rescuing the couple. They had to pull them out through a window in their home.

They were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

"My mother was in the ambulance," Sexton said. "She was alert, talking, knee was a little swollen, got popped in the face."

That couple wasn't the only family that had to be rescued following the storms.

Firefighters helped a person who lives in a home in Bel Air get out after a tree fell onto their home, blocking the front door.

That person was not injured.

Sexton said he is thankful for the crews who rescued his parents and thankful that they will be okay.

"They're alive and that's all we're worried about," Sexton said. "This is nothing. It means nothing to us."