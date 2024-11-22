Ravens Hall of Famer Ed Reed delivers over 200 Thanksgiving meals to local middle school students

BALTIMORE -- The Ed Reed Foundation sent more than 200 students, their families, and community members home with an entire meal for Thanksgiving on Friday afternoon.

"We are here to support our families, our students, and what they need in order to make it through the holiday, to be successful to make sure they aren't missing a beat," Shakira Hopper, a Booker T. Washington Middle School staff member said.

It's the heartbeat and humility of Ravens legend Ed Reed, that provides hundreds of meals every year to students and their families at Booker T. Washington Middle School for The Arts.

"Grab a bag...take some stuff home," Hopper said to a student passing by.

Its school staff like Hopper, who become like family to their students, always ensuring their needs are met.

"It's always something to look forward to, it is a moment of community coming in together," Hopper explained. "They are very appreciative of the support, we look forward to it, it's actually one of our biggest events we have here during this time and it's a joy to see the families in a capacity that you normally wouldn't see them in."

"We are so excited, one, to be a Ravens fan…and to have cheered for him and to see how he pours back into Baltimore City," Lawrence Sanders, a community volunteer helping at Booker T., said to WJZ reporter, Stephon Dingle.

In 22 years of empowering the City of Baltimore and Booker T. Washington families, the Ed Reed Foundation has extended the Hall of Fame resume beyond the playing field and into the hearts of the hardworking people who make up Charm City.