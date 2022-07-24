Dunkin' scholarship program steers college funds toward Maryland students

BALTIMORE -- There is a new scholarship program benefiting students in the Baltimore area. It is sponsored by Dunkin'.

Dunkin' is celebrating 40 students from the Baltimore area and the Washington, D.C, area by helping them get ready for college.

"We're always looking to get into the community and support the communities where our stories are," Dunkin Franchisee Parag Patel said.

This is the first year for Dunkin's scholarship program. More than 1,000 students applied. The winners received $2,500 scholarships.

Bryson Ostrum from Western Maryland is one of the proud winners. She will be studying engineering.

"It was kind of a last-minute decision to do it, but I was very happy when I did it," Ostrum said. "I felt very confident with it."

Dunkin said some of the scholarship winners are workers at some of their stores.

"A lot of this came from knowing that crew members and people that work for them and live in this community really want to have the higher education opportunity and sometimes it's a financial burden," Dunkin Marketing Manager Colleen Krygiel said. "They really wanted to soften that for them and help them achieve the higher education."

The scholarship program was so successful that Dunkin' will begin taking applications for next year's program in March.