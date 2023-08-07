Watch CBS News
DUCK TALES: 'World's Largest Rubber Duck' floats into Maryland town

BALTIMORE - A  massive rubber duck made a splash in Maryland waters this weekend.

What's known as the "World's Largest Rubber Duck" floated on the Chesapeake Bay and into the Town of Leonardtown, in St. Mary's County.

Good morning sunshine❤️ Town of Leonardtown

Posted by World's Largest Rubber Duck on Sunday, August 6, 2023

The duck is more than six stories high, 79 feet wide, 80 feet long and weighs more than 30,000 pounds.

It will head over the Crisfield, Maryland, in Somerset County, next weekend.

To keep track of its appearances and request the duck in your city, click here

