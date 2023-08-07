DUCK TALES: 'World's Largest Rubber Duck' floats into Maryland town

BALTIMORE - A massive rubber duck made a splash in Maryland waters this weekend.

What's known as the "World's Largest Rubber Duck" floated on the Chesapeake Bay and into the Town of Leonardtown, in St. Mary's County.

The duck is more than six stories high, 79 feet wide, 80 feet long and weighs more than 30,000 pounds.

It will head over the Crisfield, Maryland, in Somerset County, next weekend.

To keep track of its appearances and request the duck in your city, click here.