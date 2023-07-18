World's Largest Rubber Duck visiting Maryland waters

BALTIMORE -- A gigantic rubber duck is visiting Maryland waters this summer.

The "World's Largest Rubber Duck" (we can't confirm that superlative) will float its way into the Chesapeake Bay in August to wow spectators and spread some cheer.

Hey East Coast Friends- I'm so excited to be coming to Town of Leonardtown Maryland. I can't wait to see all of you there!!!! August 4-6, 2023. Posted by World's Largest Rubber Duck on Monday, June 5, 2023

The duck is more than six stories high, 79 feet wide, 80 feet long and weighs over 30,000 pounds, CBS Pittsburgh reports.

It's not coming to Baltimore's Inner Harbor, but will visit waterfronts in Leonardtown (Aug. 4-6) and Crisfield (Aug. 11-13).

To keep track of its appearances and request the duck in your city, click here.