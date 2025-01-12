What is Dry January? Doctor explains how alcohol break helps you reset.

BALTIMORE - Dry January, a trend that's becoming increasingly popular, involves taking a break from alcohol. It's a chance to reset your body, improve your mental clarity and establish healthier habits.

"They call it Dry January but there is also Damp January so there are a lot of ways to reevaluate your relationship with alcohol," said Dr. George Koob, the director of the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.

Koob says there are many adverse consequences to overindulging

"It ranges from sleep disturbances to interactions with your family and friends deteriorate a little when you were overindulging," Koob said. "Another is headaches, you may have gastrointestinal issues. The other can be cardiovascular conditions."

Alcohol and cancer

Earlier this month, the U.S. Surgeon General issued an advisory noting that alcohol is the third leading preventable cause of cancer in the United States after tobacco and obesity.

"The link is there and it's something people should be aware of and it's an important issue," Koob said.

"Listen to your body"

Koob urges drinkers to give Dry January a try, even if for just a couple of days, and monitor how the change impacts their quality of life.

"If you stop drinking for a few days or a week or a month then you should listen to your body because it's trying to tell you something," Koob said.

For information on how to recognize your drinking patterns, acknowledge signs of a problem, and get tools to make a change, visit this website.