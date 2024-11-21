Drought relief grants available for Howard County farmers as dry conditions continue

BALTIMORE -- Howard County farms impacted by drought conditions in Maryland can apply for Drought Relief Grants, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said Wednesday.

According to the Maryland State Climatologist, mean temperatures in Howard County reached 3.6°F above normal in June and 3.3°F above normal in July, making it the third-hottest June and fifth-hottest July in Howard County's history. The county also saw around half its normal rainfall level during the summer months.

Parts of the Northeastern U.S. experienced drought conditions which continued into the fall, creating increased fire danger.

On Thursday, Nov. 21, Maryland lifted its burn ban which was in effect for 20 days, the Baltimore Banner reported. On Thursday, about 75% of the state was still under a severe drought.

Farms seeking drought relief grants can receive up to $30,000 in primary and secondary grants

Applicants who incurred $5,000 or less in losses due to the extreme summer heat will be awarded primary grants of up to $5,000.

Primary grant applications will be accepted until January 2025.

Applicants who incurred more than $5000 in damage will be awarded secondary grants totaling up to $25,000.

Secondary grant addendum applications are due by February 15, 2025.

"Our farms and rural heritage are essential elements of the economy and quality of life that make Howard County a great place to live, work, play, grow and thrive," County Executive Calvin Ball said. "We lead in agricultural preservation, promotion and innovation, with grants like these which provide the resources essential to help our agricultural community continue to evolve and expand, as well as solidify our commitment to empowering our farmers to continue their invaluable work."

Find more information about the drought relief grant HERE.