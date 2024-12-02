Driver crashes car into Baltimore's Eddie's of Roland Park grocery store, police say

Vehicle crashes into front of Eddie's of Roland Park grocery store

BALTIMORE -- A driver crashed a car into Eddie's of Roland Park grocery store on Monday, Dec. 2, according to Baltimore police.

Police responded to the grocery store on Roland Avenue around 5 pm.

WJZ was at the scene where the front window was shattered and was blocked by police tape and security cones.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the accident is unknown, police said.

