DPW urges Baltimore area residents to conserve water following fire at pumping station

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore City Department of Public Works and its regional partners are urging residents and businesses in the Baltimore area to reduce their water usage, according to the Office of Mayor Brandon Scott.

The water conservation request applies to residents and businesses in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Harford County and Howard County, according to city officials.

The request for voluntary water reduction comes after a fire occurred at one of DPW's drinking-water pumping stations, located in Baltimore County, city officials said.

Due to a fire at a DPW Water Pumping Station in Baltimore County, we — along with county and state partners — are encouraging all residents and businesses throughout the regional service area to consider reducing their water consumption and avoid excessive usage. — Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) July 14, 2023

The Baltimore City Department of Public Works is asking residents and businesses in and around the city of Baltimore to reduce the amount of water used to avoid placing additional stress on the water system while repairs are underway.

Here are some voluntary steps to reduce personal water usage like:

Avoiding watering lawns and gardens

Avoiding washing cars, vehicles, boats, or other outdoor equipment

Avoiding washing outdoor surfaces like driveways, sidewalks, parking areas, and patios

Not letting the faucet flow unnecessarily while brushing your teeth or shaving

Using the proper water level or load size selection on the washing machine

Running the dishwasher only when full and avoid pre-rinsing dishes

Running full loads of laundry, versus smaller loads

Repair or replace leaking hoses and sprinklers