Dozens of AP exam students in Baltimore County may have to retake tests due to missing answer sheets

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Schools said about 100 Advanced Placement exam answer sheets from students at Western School of Technology are missing which could mean retakes for those students.

While the district says it's working with College Board -- the organization that administers the test -- to find them, a student told WJZ he is worried about his missing test.

"It's terrible given how big of a test it is," Western Tech student Daniel Fitzpatrick said.

College Board wouldn't go into specifics on the retesting options due to student privacy. However, the organization hopes to prevent situations like this one in the future by moving most AP exams online in May of next year.

Fitzpatrick, a rising senior at Western Tech, said he received a letter from his principal saying one of the AP exams he took in May to get college credit had been lost.

"I would like to see more communication from College Board and BCPS," Fitzpatrick said.

Baltimore County Schools investigated the missing tests and said that Western Tech followed all procedures for sending them and that receipts show College Board received them.

However, in a statement to WJZ, a spokesperson for College Board said the tests were never received.

"I think it's kind of a weird situation because College Board is the test provider and they're also the decider of what the rules are," said Pete Fitzpatrick, Daniel Fitzpatrick's father.

The statement from College Board goes on to say that the organization is working with the school and affected students regarding retesting options.

But, Fitzpatrick said studying for the initial exam was difficult and he doesn't want the re-take the exam.

"That's a huge time commitment to put on top of students who are going to take even more AP classes next year," Fitzpatrick said.

Fitzpatrick is still holding out hope that his test will be found.

"I hope that College Board finds those papers and can grade them and can get the college credit for everyone who deserves it," Fitzpatrick said.