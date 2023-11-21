Double shooting in West Baltimore curtails mayoral candidate Sheila Dixon's campaign event

BALTIMORE -- Mayoral candidate Shiela Dixon ended a campaign event at a bar in West Baltimore early after two people were shot nearby on Monday, according to WJZ's media partner the Baltimore Banner.

Dixon was campaigning at Maceo's Liquors & Bar in Baltimore's Mondawmin neighborhood when a 33-year-old man and a 50-year-old man were shot around 8:45 p.m., the Baltimore Banner reported.

The liquor bar sits at the intersection of Walbrook Avenue and North Monroe Street.

That's where Baltimore police officers convened after a ShotSpotter alert drew their attention to gunfire in the area, according to authorities.

Detectives believe the shooting happened in the 1900 block of North Monroe Street, which is down the street from the bar.

The Democrat candidate said in a social media statement she learned of the shooting as she was addressing the crowd at the bar.

"It is unfortunate that neighbors across our city do not feel safe in their own communities," Dixon said in the statement.

Dixon is the former mayor of Baltimore. She is running against current mayor, Brandon Scott, businessman Bob Wallace, and several other candidates in the 2024 Democratic primary.

In January 2010, Dixon was forced to leave office after a misdemeanor conviction for using gift cards intended for the needy.

When she announced her intent to run in September, she asked for forgiveness and said her administration would thrive in transparency and accountability.

Dixon ran for mayor in the 2020 election, too, and came up short by a little more than two percentage points to Scott.

She ran for mayor in 2016, too, but did not succeed.