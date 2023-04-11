Watch CBS News
Donna Kelce's Maryland-made jersey on display at Pro Football Hall of Fame

BALTIMORE — Donna Kelce made history in February as the first mom to ever have two sons play against each other in Super Bowl LVII.  

Showing support for both of her sons, she wore a split Super Bowl outfit that went viral. 

The outfit was designed and produced by a Maryland business that makes custom sports merchandise and other products, Passion for Ezra.    

Now, it's in the spotlight again - on display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.  

Kelce sported a split jersey representing each of her son's respective teams.  She also wore one Eagles shoe and one Chief's shoe, which lit up with the team's colors, and a custom jacket. 

The front of the jersey represents Travis Kelce's Chiefs. He wrote "Love you, Mommy!" on his No. 87. The back is Jason's Kelce's No. 62, and he signed that one "Love you Momma!"  

