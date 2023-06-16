DOJ: Minneapolis, MPD "engage in pattern or practice of conduct that deprives people of their rights"

AG Garland: DOJ investigation found MPD uses unreasonable deadly force, has discriminatory practices AG Garland: DOJ investigation found MPD uses unreasonable deadly force, has discriminatory practices 11:38

MINNEAPOLIS -- A two-year Department of Justice investigation sparked after the murder of George Floyd has found the City of Minneapolis and its police department engage in practices that deprives residents - specifically Black and Native American residents - of their rights.

According to the DOJ, the investigation determined four core findings: that the Minneapolis Police Department uses excessive force, including "unjustified deadly force," unlawfully discriminates against people of color, deprives people of their First Amendment rights, and discriminates against people with behavioral health disabilities when responding to calls for assistance.

The DOJ is recommending a long list of changes, including improving use of force policies and enhancing force-related accountability mechanisms.

The city and MPD have also committed to negotiating a legally-binding consent decree, under the oversight of an independent body with the goal of building community trust and complying with federal law.

"We are grateful to city and MPD leaders to their shared commitment to addressing these deep-seated challenges," U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said at Friday's press conference.

He also acknowledged the difficulties officers are facing - including low morale and chronic understaffing - but added that they need proper support from supervisors to achieve the highest of professional standards.

The 89-page report outlines specific incidents and case studies that the DOJ conducted over the course of the investigation, with input from over 2,000 community members and police officers. Police misconduct, the investigation found, cost the city over $61 million between 2018 and 2022.

The DOJ says the city and MPD leadership have been forthcoming about the need for reform. They also thanked the community members and officers who shared their experiences for the investigation.

"We could not have completed this investigation without your contributions," Garland said.

Investigation findings: Excessive force

The DOJ reviewed incident files from 19 police shootings and one in-custody death between January of 2016 and August of 2022, along with hundreds of incidents from January 2016 through September of 2021.

A "significant portion" of the police shootings were deemed to be unconstitutional, as officers "routinely" failed to provide warnings of the use of deadly force, the investigation found.

It highlighted the case of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, who was shot and killed by then-officer Mohammed Noor while reporting a possible sexual assault in an alley, and a case in which an officer fired at a car with six people inside without providing any warning. The city settled for $20 million and $150,000 in those cases respectively.

Police also used neck restraints, a "deadly tactic" frequently without warning, the report says. The practice was banned in June of 2020, but officers have continued to use the maneuver, including on a protester.

The unreasonable use of force extends to Tasers, physical takedowns, and pepper spray, and is used against restrained and young people because of officers' failure to de-escalate situations.

Unlawful discrimination against Black, Native American people

MPD's actions are disproportionately targeting Black and Native American residents of Minneapolis, who make up 18% and 1.3% of the city's population respectively, the report found.

The discrimination is especially apparent in traffic and pedestrian stops. MPD is estimated to stop Black people 6.5 times more than white people and Native American people at 7.9 times the rate of white people. During the stops, MPD are more likely to use force against Black and Native American people, the investigation also says.

MPD frames traffic stops as a "top tactic" for recovering illegal guns, but the investigation found that only a small percentage of MPD's traffic stops resulted in recovered guns. In 2018 for example, MPD conducted 32,000 vehicle stops but only found 97 guns, meaning that 0.3% of stops resulted in gun recovery.

A common thread throughout the report is the lack of proper data collection - especially in the wake of George Floyd's murder.

Racial data during traffic stops - which officers are required to report per MPD policy - dropped from 71% to 35% after May 25, 2020. The decline then continued throughout the next two years, the investigation says.

The MPD is accused of failing to address these racial disparities in a move that damaged community trust. While multiple reports have previously identified the racial disparities in traffic stops, "neither the City nor MPD has tasked anyone with regularly and systematically addressing MPD's enforcement data," the investigation found.

The department has also failed to address racist statements made by police, and has only done so after public outrage, like in case of the 2019 racist Christmas tree in the Fourth Precinct.

Violation of First Amendment rights

The investigation analyzed body-worn camera videos from 22 different protests between 2016 and the present, which found that police regularly retaliate against protesters and journalists.

Officers also penalize people who question them during stops, and unlawfully interfere with people's right to observe and record police activity, the report says.

Officers are recorded pointing a 40mm projectile launcher at a 2021 protest, pepper spraying a journalist who held up their press credential, and physically grabbing a protester who yelled profanity at an officer.

Safeguarding speech, the report says, is essential so that "falsehoods may be exposed." The investigation highlights Darnella Frazier, who recorded the murder of George Floyd on her phone. The MPD's initial press release of the incident was titled "Man Dies After Medical Incident During Police Interaction."

Violation of Americans with Disabilities Act

While the city launched a mobile crisis response team with behavioral health specialists in December of 2021, the report says that often, the calls continue to receive an unnecessary amount of police response. The treatment of people with behavioral health needs is starkly different from those who need medical assistance, the report found.

Roughly 10% of 911 calls between January 2016 and August 2022 were related to a behavioral health issue, but in the vast majority of cases MPD was the primary responder in the incident, the investigation says.

The report showed that law enforcement-led response can cause trauma. And even though MPD officers have received crisis intervention training, materials include inaccurate medical information, the report says.

There are many causes that contribute to the violations beyond the poor data collection, the report alleges. MPD's accountability system is complicated and discourages complaints, and often ignores explicit misconduct allegations. Investigations into misconduct are severely delayed, as 92.2% of cases remained unresolved for at least 90 days.

Training is also insufficient, and officer wellness programs fail to sufficiently support officers, the investigation found.

The long list of remedial measures includes improving use of force policies, improve data collection, and expand behavioral health capacity.

"Change is non-negotiable, change can be painful, and obstacles can be great," Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said at Friday's press conference. "We are not going to stop until every single person, in every single neighborhood and zip code feels safe interacting with police."

The department is currently operating under a state settlement agreement, following a similar investigation by the state. The MDHR agreement is separate from the DOJ's federal investigation.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara, who has experience operating a department under a consent decree from his time in Newark, vowed transparency throughout the process.

"Our goal is to move forward together and to ensure we provide the best possible policing measures for all in our community," he said.

