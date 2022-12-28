Watch CBS News
Local News

Documents: Man who abducted child shot woman three times while FaceTiming her parents in Baltimore Co.

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - A man, who prompted an Amber Alert for abducting a child, shot a woman three times while she was on FaceTime with her parents, according to charging documents obtained by WJZ.

Dariel Williams, 31, was recently arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault, and motor vehicle theft.

According to documents, Williams shot his child's mother in the head, face and torso outside of a home on Joggins Court in Bowleys Quarters, and then took off with the child the two share in her car.

Man accused of abducting child, prompting Amber Alert, charged with shooting woman in Bowleys Quarte 00:34

Williams and the woman were in an argument on Christmas Day, and as the woman was on FaceTime, she was shot multiple times, according to documents.

Williams then took off in the woman's Kia Optima.

The child was found unharmed with Williams' mother in Baltimore City.

According to documents, Williams' mother told police all three of them were at her home all day on Christmas Day.

However, phone tracking revealed Williams was not at his mother's home for several hours during the day. Instead, phone tracking showed Williams was in Bowleys Quarters at the time of the shooting.

Police said Williams also stole the woman's phone to detectives could not track it.

Baltimore County police arrested Williams.

He is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on December 28, 2022 / 9:22 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.