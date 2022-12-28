Documents: Man who abducted child shot woman three times while FaceTiming her parents in Baltimore Co.

BALTIMORE - A man, who prompted an Amber Alert for abducting a child, shot a woman three times while she was on FaceTime with her parents, according to charging documents obtained by WJZ.

Dariel Williams, 31, was recently arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault, and motor vehicle theft.

According to documents, Williams shot his child's mother in the head, face and torso outside of a home on Joggins Court in Bowleys Quarters, and then took off with the child the two share in her car.

Williams and the woman were in an argument on Christmas Day, and as the woman was on FaceTime, she was shot multiple times, according to documents.

Williams then took off in the woman's Kia Optima.

The child was found unharmed with Williams' mother in Baltimore City.

According to documents, Williams' mother told police all three of them were at her home all day on Christmas Day.

However, phone tracking revealed Williams was not at his mother's home for several hours during the day. Instead, phone tracking showed Williams was in Bowleys Quarters at the time of the shooting.

Police said Williams also stole the woman's phone to detectives could not track it.

Baltimore County police arrested Williams.

He is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond.