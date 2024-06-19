Extreme heat can be more dangerous early in the summer, doctors say

BALTIMORE - A dangerous heat wave will continue to intensify across Maryland through the weekend.

With temperatures only getting hotter, and with this extreme heat, comes warnings from doctors.

Confusion and extreme lethargy are the two key signs we all need to watch for through this searing weather.

While many of us are excited about summer, the heat of this season can also bring about some health concerns.

Doctors say our bodies aren't used to this extreme heat, making it dangerous for those who want to be outside.

And in some cases, it can be deadly.

As temperatures are expected to soar up to 100 degrees by the start of the weekend, with very little rain in the forecast, doctors say this intense heat and humidity is a dangerous mix for those battling the blazing sun.

"Stay cool, stay well hydrated, and try and stay out of the sun and don't over exert yourself in the heat," said Dr. Jonathan Thierman, President & Chief of Express Care Urgent Care.

Thierman says extreme heat can be more dangerous for us early in the summer because our bodies haven't had enough time to adjust to the high temperatures, which can raise the risk of heat stress and heat stroke.

"Heat exhaustion involves things like heavy sweating, cramps, fatigue, while heat stress starts to impact the central nervous system and cause things like confusion, loss of consciousness," Thierman said.

Baltimore City pools are open for the summer season as a perfect spot for cooling off.

The Baltimore City Health Department told WJZ they are keeping a close eye on the climbing temperatures.

"Our health department team is monitoring the weather very closely this week and keeping a sharp eye on that index," said Kim Eshleman, the Director of the Office of Public Health Preparedness at the Baltimore City Health Department.

Here are some tips:

Wear breathable, light-fitting clothes

Stay hydrated

Minimize your time outdoors between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. when the sun is the strongest