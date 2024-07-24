Do you like to bike? New Baltimore program will pay residents for using electric bicycles.

BALTIMORE - A new bicycle initiative coming to Baltimore, called "Bike Baltimore Electric," is designed to encourage riders to ditch their cars.

Anyone can apply for the Baltimore City program, and if selected, you can get anywhere between $750 and $2,000 to buy an electric bicycle.

Applying does not guarantee a voucher because only 50 residents will be selected.

Baltimore City leaders say the goal is to push residents to help the environment.

"I think it's a wonderful idea," Baltimore resident Belva Moon said. "We need to save the planet."

Starting in September, any Baltimore City resident can apply for the voucher program with applicants being randomly selected and vetted before receiving as much as $2,000 to buy an electric bicycle within 45 days.

"I think it's better for the ozone, and not only that, it's better for the area," said Eddie, a Baltimore resident.

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation says that at least 50% of vouchers will be reserved for low-income residents.

Transportation officials are promoting environmental sustainability, equitable access to transportation options and alleviating traffic congestion.

The program will follow Maryland laws relating to e-bikes which allow the motor to have a maximum speed of 28 mph.

"I think it's better for the city," said Baltimore resident Chris Stanford, who bikes three to four times per week. "I think it's a great thing and I think it will help bring more people to the city and bring more businesses in because people like to bike to work."

For more information, check out this website.