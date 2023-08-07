Staying weather aware: The difference between watches and warnings

BALTIMORE -- Do you know the differences between weather alerts when they are issued in your area? It may sound simple, but strong to severe thunderstorms and other weather hazards can potentially threaten life and property, so it's important to know when to prepare.

We will be monitoring severe weather potential throughout Monday after the National Weather Service issued a rare MODERATE RISK -- level four of five -- for severe weather.

The National Weather Service will issue a severe thunderstorm watch when an area has an imminent risk for severe thunderstorms with hail and high wind. Residents in Watch areas should look out for updates to the forecast in case the weather becomes more severe.

People in the path of the storm should take protective action like securing loose objects outside and making space for your car inside the garage.

If there is a large threat of tornadoes then a Tornado Watch will be issued.

When a severe thunderstorm is imminent the National Weather Service will issue a warning, meaning severe weather is either in progress or expected to move into the warned area within minutes.

Warnings can be issued for severe thunderstorms, tornadoes and flash flooding.

It's important to have several sources to receive watch and warning information.

For further storm safety tips and information on watches and warnings, visit the National Weather Service website.