First Alert Forecast: Severe storms expected Monday

BALTIMORE-- We are monitoring the potential for a few severe storms Monday afternoon and evening across Maryland. Otherwise a few storms will be possible mainly across areas west of I-95 this evening with quiet weather overnight.

REST OF TODAY:

Expect a mostly sunny outlook for the remainder of the day. However, prepare for scattered showers and the possibility of isolated thunderstorms as the afternoon progresses. Temperatures are set to peak in the mid-80s. Winds will be coming from the southeast at speeds of 5 to 10 mph. A few severe storms will be possible in western Maryland later this afternoon and evening, with the greatest threat being from damaging wind gusts.

TONIGHT:

Storms will be possible this evening across the area, mainly west of I-95. Otherwise expect partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the 70s.

MONDAY:

WJZ ALERT DAY: We will be monitoring severe weather potential through the day. Storms are expected to develop west of the region by Monday afternoon and spread east toward the I-95 corrider by late afternoon and early evening. Some of the storms may be severe with damaging winds, hail, isolated tornadoes and localized flash flooding possible. The area has been outlooked in an ENHACNED RISK for severe storms Monday afternoon and evening from I-95 westward.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Storm chances will taper off by Monday night with partly cloudy skies and lows in the 60s and 70s.

TUESDAY:

A mostly sunny day is in the cards for Tuesday. However, be on the lookout for isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Temperatures will once again touch the mid-80s. Westerly winds will blow at 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

The skies will be partly cloudy, with temperatures in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY:

Partly sunny conditions are expected with a 30% chance of showers. Highs are predicted in the mid-80s.

.

FRIDAY:

Anticipate a mostly sunny day with a chance for a few PM showers and storms. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

WEEKEND:

Expect partly cloudy skies with chances for showers and storms each day. Highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90 with lows in the upper 60s to near 70.