Ravens reportedly sign WR DeSean Jackson, make series of practice squad moves

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens have signed veteran wideout DeSean Jackson, looking to add a potential deep threat to the team's receiving corps, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jackson, 35, is entering his 15th season in the NFL.

In 2021, he played seven games with the Los Angeles Rams and nine with the Las Vegas Raiders, catching 20 passes for 454 yards and two touchdowns.

Since debuting in 2008, Jackson has tallied 632 receptions, 11,110 yards and 48 touchdowns.

Baltimore's top wide receiver, Rashod Bateman, has been out of action the last two games with a sprained foot. In his absence, quarterback Lamar Jackson has been leaning on one of his favorite targets, tight end Mark Andrews, who led the team in receiving yards against both the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants.

Wide receiver Devin Duvernay contributed five catches and 54 yards in a 19-17 victory over Cincinnati, but no other wide receiver surpassed 8 yards.

In Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Giants, Andrews and fellow tight ends Isaiah Likely and Josh Oliver combined for 157 of the team's 210 receiving yards.

The Ravens on Tuesday announced the practice squad signings of outside linebacker Devon Kennard and linebacker Julian Stanford.

We have signed OLB Devon Kennard to the practice squad and have released LB Brandon Copeland.https://t.co/lCH3vQSB6G — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 18, 2022

Kennard, an eight-year veteran, was recently cut by the Arizona Cardinals, where he played five games and made three combined tackles. He has 353 career tackles and 26 1/2 sacks.

Stanford started the season on injured reserve with the Carolina Panthers and was released last week.

In 121 career games, the 32-year-old has recorded 117 combined tackles and one sack.

We have signed LB Julian

Stanford to our practice squad.



We have also released LB Jeremiah

Attaochu and WR Slade Bolden from the practice squad. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 18, 2022

In corresponding moves, linebacker Brandon Copeland (a former Gilman star), linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu and wide receiver Slade Bolden were released.

Copeland was active for three games in purple and black, contributing five tackles and a sack.

Additionally, the team announced rookie tight end Charlie Kolar has been cleared to return to practice. Drafted in the fourth round out of Iowa State, Kolar has yet to make his NFL debut.