Delayed safety improvements along deadly Route 1 stretch in Elkridge sparks fears of more fatalities

BALTIMORE -- In Elkridge between Doctor Patel Drive and one intersection south of it on Route 1, there have been three pedestrian fatalities since 2019. Now, the State Highway Administration says there will be a stoplight at this intersection to prevent future accidents.

However, WJZ reporter Caroline Foreback spoke with county officials in Elkridge and residents who say they are concerned that more people could die before those safety improvements are complete.

"It's very dangerous"

Liz Walsh, the councilwoman for Elkridge, says this location has seen two fatalities in just the last few months.

"It's very dangerous," Derek Smith, a nearby resident said.

Smith says he's seen far too many tragedies along this stretch of Route 1 near Doctor Patel Drive in Elkridge.

"Once she crossed the street, she got hit by one car, then another car hit her," Smith said as he recalled a fatal accident he witnessed.

In September, Howard County Police confirmed that 29-year-old Zulma Barrientos was killed in a hit-and-run after she was struck by two cars while trying to cross the street.

Just a couple blocks from where she was hit lies a memorial for 48-year-old Tanya Lilly, who was also struck and killed by two cars while trying to cross the same street back in December.

"Heartbreaking…and it's heartbreaking that it's preventable, and it keeps happening," District 1 Councilwoman Walsh said.

Walsh says the community has been pushing to improve pedestrian safety at the location for at least 6 years.

"No median…not a divided median, not a concrete median, no resting place for a pedestrian who's crossing. And at that location where Doctor Patel Drive is, I have 6 lanes," Walsh said. "Something like this...a known safety risk where we kill people at a regular interim has to be top of the list."

What's the holdup?

Doctor Patel Drive has been on the Maryland State Highway Administration's list since 2022. It's one of four locations along Route 1 in Howard County slated for a $3.5 million pedestrian safety project.

"Based on needs and available funding, we kind of had to stagger the four intersections design. Guilford was first, Brewers was second and Rowanberry and Doctor Patel were falling behind those," Andrew Radcliffe, District Engineer of MDOT SHA said.

The first two projects are complete, but Radcliffe says environmental permits held up progress at Rowanberry and Doctor Patel. In the meantime, Lilly and Barrientos were killed near Doctor Patel, forcing engineers to rethink their plan.

Radcliffe explained that "it was going to be an overhead flashing beacon...we installed one of those at Brewers Court and were a little concerned with how traffic was treating those and not really respecting the flashing lights."

According to the district engineer, they're finishing the design for a full-color traffic signal with pedestrian push-button crossings.

Construction for that project is set to begin in 2025.