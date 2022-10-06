DC man charged in Hysattsville mall murder

BALTIMORE -- A man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting at the Mall at Prince George's in August, Prince George's County Police said.

Stephon Edward Jones of Washington, D.C. is charged with first- and second-degree murder and related charges.

Officers responded to the mall in the 3500 block of East-West Highway on Aug. 18 for a shooting in the food court of the mall. There, they found 20-year-old Darrion Herring shot multiple times.

Herring was pronounced dead on the scene.

Stephon Edward Jones, of DC

Investigators believe Jones shot Herring after an argument. Anyone with information in the case is asked to call detectives at 301-516-2512.