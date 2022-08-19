Watch CBS News
Prince George's County police seek suspect in fatal mall food court shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Prince George's County police released images of a man they say is a suspect in Thursday's fatal shooting inside the food court at the Mall at Prince George's.

Hyattsville resident Darrion Herring, 20, was killed, police said.

Officers responded to the mall in 3500 block of East-West Highway on Thursday about 4 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Herring was found in the food court suffering from gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at he scene.

Police have said they do not believe this was a "random act."

Anyone with information on suspect is urged to call detectives at 301-516-2512.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment, police said.

First published on August 19, 2022 / 3:28 PM

