Prince George's County police seek suspect in fatal mall food court shooting

BALTIMORE -- Prince George's County police released images of a man they say is a suspect in Thursday's fatal shooting inside the food court at the Mall at Prince George's.

We are seeking the public's assistance in locating and identifying the individual pictured below. He is wanted for the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Darrion Herring of Hyattsville.https://t.co/8Xlao3ivmS pic.twitter.com/HM2tMnNpF2 — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) August 19, 2022

Hyattsville resident Darrion Herring, 20, was killed, police said.

Officers responded to the mall in 3500 block of East-West Highway on Thursday about 4 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Herring was found in the food court suffering from gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at he scene.

Police have said they do not believe this was a "random act."

Anyone with information on suspect is urged to call detectives at 301-516-2512.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment, police said.