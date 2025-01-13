Maryland union members to rally in support of Public Employee Safety and Health Act

BALTIMORE— Members of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), Maryland Council 3, are planning to rally on Monday in support of the Davis Martinez Public Employee Safety and Health Act.

House Bill 176, would require Maryland Occupation Safety and Health to develop a standard for preventing workplace violence, and hold public employers accountable for their employees safety.

The proposed bill was introduced after the killing of 33-year-old Davis Martinez in May 2024, a Maryland parole officer killed during a home visit. Martinez was found dead inside an apartment after he went to conduct a wellness check on 54-year-old Emanuel Sewel, a registered sex offender. Officers visited Sewell's apartment after Martinez did not report back to work, and found his body inside, according to police.

The AFSCME spoke out after Carolyn Scruggs, Maryland's Secretary of Public Safety and Correctional Services, said an internal investigation after the murder revealed a need for improved safety concerns.

In addition to the rally, AFSCME union members will hold a vigil in Martinez's honor on Monday. According to AFSCME, the rally and vigil will begin at 7:00 p.m. and end at 7:45 p.m.