David Trone, Angela Alsobrooks vie to represent Democratic party in U.S. Senate election

BALTIMORE -- Candidates running to be Maryland's next U.S. Senator spent Monday stumping for votes.

U.S. Rep. David Trone and Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks have been touting their records as one of the reasons they can win their primary.

They also are using it as a point as to why they could win against former Gov. Larry Hogan -- who is the likely Republican candidate running for the seat.

Standing side-by-side with Trone Monday morning, several Baltimore faith leaders endorsed the three-term Congressman.

"We believe that this will be essential, especially for the role that needs to be played in the Senate," said Dr. Matthew Jones, pastor at Concord Baptist Church.

Trone has been vocal that his bipartisan approach not only gets things done in Congress, but also gets him votes.

That makes him confident he could beat Hogan, who was seen meeting with voters Monday morning at Double T Diner in Annapolis.

"I'm the only member in this race that's ever won a Republican district. My district in Western Maryland is Republican and every time I would lose this race. But, instead of losing it, I've won it by ten points," Trone said.

Trone has put more than $60 million into his campaign. He said that keeps special interests out of his work.

"Voters just want a change," Trone said. "Voters are tired of the same old, same old. They're tired of the special interest always getting their way."

Among her many stops Tuesday, Alsobrooks was talking with voters in the parking lot of the Giant grocery store in Baltimore's Waverly neighborhood. Some voters told her they already voted for her.

She, too, said her record shows she will get results in Congress.

"I've had the opportunity to build schools and to build the economy -- to attract the FBI headquarters back to Maryland," Alsobrooks said. "To preserve affordable housing."

Alsobrooks has broad support with several endorsements, including from Maryland Gov. Wes Moore. She believes her appeal is what will get her the win in the polls on Tuesday, but also in November against Hogan.

Here's what you need to know about Tuesday's Primary Election Day.

"We need a broad coalition from every background to really speak to the base of this party to excite people," Alsobrooks said. "Give them something to vote for, not just a vote against Larry Hogan -- a positive message about the future of this state. That's what I've been able to do."

Trone and Alsobrooks mentioned the importance of Baltimore voters, saying these voters will be key to their victories.