David Linthicum, charged with shooting officers, multi-county manhunt, appears in court

BALTIMORE - David Linthicum, the man who is charged with shooting two Baltimore County police officers and leading investigators on a multi-county manhunt back in February, appeared in court Wednesday.

Today was a status conference, Linthicum and his public defenders Debbie Levi and James Dills were there, as were a few prosecutors.

Levi complained a lot about the state's handling of evidence, claiming they haven't been doing their job getting things to defense in a timely manner. This was also the subject of a hearing they had in August.

Since that hearing, Levi said they got a ton of evidence on Sept. 1, but she's still going through it to determine if there are still any outstanding things missing. She says ballistics evidence is critical for Linthicum's defense, but the state hasn't turned it over yet. Prosecutors said they're still waiting on that from police.

Because of all of this, Levi told the judge there's a "zero-percent chance" the defense will be ready for trial on Nov. 2 and said she'll likely ask for a postponement.

The judge ordered counsel to continue communicating on discovery issues. Note: no motion on postponing has been officially filed, Levi just said she may have to resort to that soon.

Linthicum's next hearing is Sept. 18 at 9 a.m., where they will talk about outstanding discovery needs, as well as see where we stand on potentially postponing.

