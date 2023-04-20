Suspect charged with shooting two Baltimore County officers denied bail; trial set for November

BALTIMORE -- A man facing murder charges in the shootings two Baltimore County police officers in February is to be held without bail or modifications, a judge ruled Thursday in Baltimore County Circuit Court.

David Linthicum was present in court Thursday, and so was his father. Judge Dennis Robinson said Linthicum poses a flight and public safety risk.

A motions hearing in the case will be held in September, and Linthicum's trial is set to begin November 2, according to the Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office.

Linthicum was indicted last month on 27 counts including attempted first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence and armed carjacking.

According to court records, Linthicum's father called police in early February saying his son was suicidal. When they showed up to his home in Cockeysville, the 24-year-old shot 15 rounds at his dad and the responding officer.

Armed with a high-powered rifle, Linthicum then went on the run in his neighborhood. The tense manhunt lasted more than a day.

Police said, while on the run, Linthicum ambushed another officer and shot him in the face before fleeing to Harford County in the officer's truck.

He was captured peacefully after an eight-hour standoff in Fallston.

Doctors released the first officer from the hospital in February.

WJZ obtained a letter sent to police about the second injured officer. It said he "is currently stable on life support but has an exceptionally long road ahead of him.

He suffered numerous gunshot wounds to his face, arms and back and will require extensive reconstructive and rehabilitative surgery."

The Linthicum family declined a request for comment Thursday.