Dangerously cold temps, refreeze could pose a hurdle for morning drive

BALTIMORE - Dangerously cold temperatures overnight will cause a refreeze, posing a hurdle for Wednesday morning drivers.

Crews are treating the roads with priority to main streets, school zones and emergency routes to hospitals.

A concern, however, is that any remaining slush will turn into solid ice.

[Maryland Weather: Dangerous cold & ALERT DAY into Wednesday Night]

The Baltimore area continues to be covered by a blanket of snow, the most since early 2022.

School districts had a "snow day" on Tuesday, and people took advantage by sledding and building snowmen.

[CLOSINGS & DELAYS: Maryland schools adjust times over wintry weather, road conditions]

"It just brings you back to your childhood and it's just a blast to come out and watch them have so much fun," said Joe Hinz, from Baltimore County.

However, overnight, the nostalgic winter wonderland will freeze over as temperatures take a dangerous dip.

Beforehand, residents in Rodgers Forge chipped away at clearing sidewalks to prevent icing.

This walkable community, and others, depend on clear paths to get children to campus safely.

Many districts already plan on delayed starts for Wednesday.

"I think it's always fun to have one snow day or so, especially for the kids, but yeah, it gets old pretty quick," said Sarah Kenney, from Baltimore County. "So, I'm hoping that we'll get a day of sun or something that will make the roads a little more traversable."

Crews across the region are working through the night to treat roadways and address side streets.

Still, AAA cautions drivers to take extra care during their late evening or morning commute.

"The roads are subject to refreeze with the roads thawing out and refreezing, so we really encourage those drivers that must go out to exercise caution, definitely reduce your speed," AAA spokesperson Ragina Ali said. "The reality is, it's harder to stop."

If you see any streets that still need to be treated, you can call 311.