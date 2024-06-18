Dali crew members cleared to leave the country, but lawyers seek to keep them in U.S. longer

Port of Baltimore is back open. Focus turns to Key Bridge rebuild.

BALTIMORE -- Crew members on the Dali, the container ship that crashed into Baltimore's Key Bridge, causing it to collapse, have been cleared to leave the country, according to our media partner The Baltimore Banner.

However, the Banner reports, attorneys representing people economically hurt by the wreck say letting them go would complicate pending litigation.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) reported that the Dali lost power several times in two days before crashing into the Key Bridge, killing six construction workers and shutting down the Port of Baltimore.

According to the Banner, on a motion and emails filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Baltimore, claimants' lawyer Andrew O'Connell says there's no guaranteed way to make the crew members available for future questioning if they are allowed to leave the country.

"In the present action, the return of the crew members of the Dali to their respective home countries without a plan for their respective depositions presents numerous legal and logistical issues that will exacerbate the inherent complexities and difficulties in this matter," O'Connell wrote.

U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar had not ruled on the request to keep the crew in Baltimore as of late Tuesday, according to the Banner, but unless stopped, eight crew members would leave Baltimore for Sri Lanka and India on Thursday.

Adam Levitt, a Chicago-based attorney representing the mayor and City of Baltimore, is also seeking to keep the crew in Baltimore for the time being," the Banner reports

"The crew consists entirely of foreign nationals who, of course, have critical knowledge and information about the events giving rise to this litigation," Levitt said. "If they are permitted to leave the United States, Claimants may never have the opportunity to question or depose them."

The crew has remained on the ship since the crash on March 26 with the vessel having been docked at the Seagirt Marine Terminal since May 20.

The main shipping channel to the Port of Baltimore fully reopened on June 10.

Read more of the story by The Baltimore Banner.