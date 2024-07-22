Daily storm chances for work week

BALTIMORE -- A stalled front will bring us multiple rounds of showers and storms for the majority of the work week.

Your Monday morning is starting cloudy and muggy with out the door temperatures in the 70s. The first half of our day will be gray and dry with showers edging towards Baltimore anytime after lunch.

Expect off and on showers and storms this afternoon and evening as temperatures top out in the low to mid 80s.

Wet and stormy weather remain a good possibility through Thursday, including heavy downpours. We have almost widespread drought conditions across Maryland so most of the rain will be beneficial. There is the chance that poor drainage areas could see some flooding though.

A few stray storms are possible on Friday, before what looks like a bright and dry weekend.