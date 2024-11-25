Coal dust present on schools, homes in Curtis Bay neighborhood bordered by coal terminal, study shows

BALTIMORE -- Coal dust is present in measurable amounts of schools, playgrounds and houses in the Curtis Bay neighborhood in South Baltimore bordered by an open-air coal terminal, according to a new Johns Hopkins study.

Curtis Bay borders an industrial area with multiple plants, terminals and port facilities, including an open-air coal export facility owned by CSX.

The study says the findings are consistent with longstanding community concerns regarding the presence of coal dust in Curtis Bay.

"Using electron microscopy to analyze dust samples, the Johns Hopkins team confirmed the presence of coal particles in two areas farther away from the open-air coal terminal than the nearest residential area, one about a quarter of a mile from the CSX coal terminal and one three-quarters of a mile away from the facility," the study reveals.

CSX quality permit renewal

In October, Curtis Bay residents called for the Maryland Department of the Environment to reject the operating permit for the CSX Transportation Coal Export Terminal, citing health, economic and environmental justice concerns.

At a community meeting, residents argued they wanted to live without the constant presence of coal dust from the nearby coal terminal.

"They're not opening their windows. They're afraid to let their kids go outside," said Shashawnda Campbell. "There are so many upper respiratory issues here."

The Maryland Department of the Environment was prepared to renew the facility's air quality permit to operate after it expired last year.

"Giving them another permit is to say that we do not care, it is to say that we do not care about the harm that it's caused," Campbell said. "Because they have paid out in fines and they have done the same thing."

Coal dust explosion settlement

In September, CSX settled a class action lawsuit for $1.75 million after a coal dust explosion at the plant rocked the Curtis Bay community in 2021. CSX was also fined by MDE and ordered to take a series of corrective actions.

At the hearing, CSX representative Brian Hammock talked about ongoing efforts at the facility to minimize coal dust pollution.

"In the past 18 months, for example, we've upgraded the water suppression system to include the atomized mist technology," Hammock said.