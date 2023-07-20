Cromwell Pump Station repairs on schedule, DPW says

BALTIMORE - The repairs at the Cromwell Pump Station are on schedule after it caught fire, the Baltimore City Department of Public Works announced.

The pump station, officials said, should resume partial operations in the coming weeks.

Voluntary Water Restriction Notice remains in effect for Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Howard County.

The fire, which occurred on July 13, caused the drinking water pumping station to lose power, damaging two pumps and placing a strain on the entire water system.

This week, DPW removed two motors that had to be taken off-site for inspection and service. The motors shown in the above photo each weigh 1300 pounds and operate at 1200 horsepower.

DPW staff and contractors restored power to the facility on July 16.

The cause of the fire remains under review.

According to DPW, all equipment is being thoroughly inspected and tested before resuming partial pump station operation.

It is anticipated that delivery of permanent equipment will take several months, which will delay full operation of the pump station.