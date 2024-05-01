Crofton community offers support to affected family after house explosion

BALTIMORE -- Investigators were back on Crafton Rd. in Essex on Wednesday sifting through debris after a house exploded there more than a week ago.

While on scene Wednesday, WJZ spoke with officials who say they are looking for accelerants and crews, including accelerant-sniffing-dogs, were searching for clues and answers.

"You're comfortable you got great neighbors and then situation like this happens," Logan Lambert, a neighbor on Avenal Rd., said.

The home on Crafton Road near Avenal Road caught on fire around 11 p.m. on April 20 and exploded, rattled a neighborhood awake. WJZ was in the neighborhood in the immediate aftermath and spoke with neighbors about how shocking the scene was.

"It went from a couple of flames to this massive thing of flames. I mean so fast. It's like nothing I've ever seen," Patricia Rodolff, a neighbor who lives across the street from the home, said last week. "Over here you could feel it getting burned."

Baltimore Gas and Electric, ATF, Baltimore County Police and Baltimore County Fire Department, as well as White Marsh Volunteer Fire, responded to the fire. According to Broadcastify, authorities called for a second alarm and the Rapid Intervention Taskforce just minutes after arriving.

Last week, BGE said in a statement a gas leak did not cause this explosion, but the neighborhood is still on edge.

"Anything loud that happens I'm like 'what was that?' That's how I am lately. I'm a car person, and love loud cars, but lately not so much," Curry said.

"There's been so many people coming through the neighborhood and random families walking through vehicles. It's kind of become like a spectacle almost but it's shocking," Lambert added.

The homeowner told WJZ that she and her children were not home when this happened.

While at the scene, a male reported having burn injuries and was taken to the hospital for further treatment. In security camera video from a home nearby that was obtained by WJZ, there appears to be movement near the front door of the home prior to the explosion. Anita Curry says her husband and son helped get someone to safety near the scene.

"They helped a person get the safety. My husband was looking for a hose because maybe he could get it contained a little bit, but nothing. Turned around to look for the man that was injured and he was gone," Curry said.

"We cannot confirm if he was in the home or around the home when that took place," Chief Travis Francis of the Baltimore County Fire Department said in a press conference after the incident. "It's still under investigation."

Neighboring homes were dusted with ash and a fence behind the home was partially melted. Nearby homes did not sustain major damage.

The community is now springing into action to help the family by gathering donations, clothing, supplies and other items.

"When something like this happens, you really see the community come together. I've collected clothes that I'm not wearing anymore, or even some things that I've never worn," Rhonda Hans said in an interview last week.

Baltimore County Public Schools says Essex Elementary School is collecting items from the community to give to the family. So far, the school has received generous amounts of clothing, food, and supplies.

Other local businesses are helping, too. The Seahorse Inn in Dundalk says it has received a large amount of donations so far.

The fire and explosion remain under investigation by Baltimore County Fire and Police. The county's fire department said this is a "thorough" investigation and there is no timeline for when more details will be released.