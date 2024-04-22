Gas leak not thought to be cause of Essex home explosion

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Gas and Electric said a gas leak does not appear to have caused the explosion of a home Saturday night in Essex.

The home was on fire before the explosion, which happened around 11 p.m. on Crafton Road near Avenal Road. One man was hospitalized for burn injuries.

A neighbor, named Michael, said he smelled natural gas earlier Saturday night and called it in to the gas utility company.

"BGE came around and was probing all the areas and all the houses and then they didn't find anything, they said," Michael told WJZ.

Officials say they have heard from several neighbors that there was a foul smell in the area Saturday. BGE told WJZ Monday that crews did not detect gas readings they canvassed the area.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Baltimore County Fire Department. BGE said it will continue to monitor the site and provide support as needed.

Anyone who suspects they have a gas leak is asked to report it to BGE immediately by calling (877) 778-7798 or by calling 911.