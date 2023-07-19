Crews demolishing charred Advance Auto Parts intentionally set on fire in Reisterstown

BALTIMORE - Crews are demolishing the charred Advance Auto Parts that police say was set on fire Tuesday night in Reisterstown.

A massive pile of melted tires, charred metal and fallen bricks were left behind after police say 20-year-old Elijah Morgan sparked a three-alarm fire on Reisterstown Road.

Officials say the massive fire started at 9:40 p.m.

A few minutes later, a mayday was called in after one firefighter was trapped inside. Officials say he was released from the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Crews are working to demolish the Advanced Auto Parts that caught fire last night. Police say 19 year old Elijah Morgan is in custody for arson. Fire Chief says firefighters will be out here all night working to put out hot spots @wjz pic.twitter.com/JGCmgTykI7 — Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) July 19, 2023

Police said Morgan was taken into custody and was taken to an area hospital for evaluation due to his mental state.

He has since been charged with first-degree arson and is being held without bond.

The building was deemed a total loss.

Baltimore County Fire Chief Robert Biggs said that due to the chemicals burning from inside, a hazmat team was called to make sure there was no danger to the public.

"The fire itself is still burning under some roof material," Biggs said. "We need excavation to come down and pull a wall down so we can put out the flames."