Crash shuts down U.S. 50 in Stevensville, causing traffic for miles

BALTIMORE -- A crash has closed all eastbound lanes of U.S. Route 50 in Stevensville and a span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, causing backups for miles Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. on U.S. 50 near Exit 39B, or Dominion Road.

One lane is open on the eastbound span of the Bay Bridge. Two-way traffic has not been activated on the Bay Bridge.

A detour has been set up at Dominion Road to divert traffic onto Maryland Route 18, Maryland State Police said.

No information was immediately available about the nature of the crash, and whether there were any injuries.

Call 1-877-BAYSPAN for updates on the status of the Bay Bridge traffic pattern.